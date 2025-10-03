Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer visits Manchester synagogue after terror attack that killed two

Starmer arrives at scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Friday visited the scene of a terror attack at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
  • The attack resulted in the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.
  • Attacker Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed his car into the place of worship and then stabbed people before being fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police.
  • Sir Keir expressed his horror at the attack and pledged to do everything possible to provide security for the Jewish community.
  • Watch the video in full above.
