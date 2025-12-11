Olympic swimmer among Starmer’s nominees for peerages
- Sir Keir Starmer has announced 25 new nominations for the House of Lords.
- Notable nominees include Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, Iceland supermarket boss Richard Walker and Starmer’s former director of communications, Matthew Doyle.
- Labour sources indicated the appointments aim to correct a perceived imbalance in the Lords, which they claim has hindered their legislative agenda.
- Davies was accused in 2019 of “fuelling hate” after saying that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sport.
- Walker, who previously supported the Conservatives, switched his allegiance to Labour before the last election, stating the Tories had “moved away” from his centrist views.