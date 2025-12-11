Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympic swimmer among Starmer’s nominees for peerages

Former athlete Sharron Davies says trans athletes issue ‘doesn’t affect’ Tom Daley
  • Sir Keir Starmer has announced 25 new nominations for the House of Lords.
  • Notable nominees include Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, Iceland supermarket boss Richard Walker and Starmer’s former director of communications, Matthew Doyle.
  • Labour sources indicated the appointments aim to correct a perceived imbalance in the Lords, which they claim has hindered their legislative agenda.
  • Davies was accused in 2019 of “fuelling hate” after saying that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sport.
  • Walker, who previously supported the Conservatives, switched his allegiance to Labour before the last election, stating the Tories had “moved away” from his centrist views.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in