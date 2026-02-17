Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour set for punishing local elections after Starmer’s U-turn

'A victory for democracy', says Nigel Farage over the Government's election U-turn
  • The government abandoned plans to postpone local elections in 30 areas in May, following Labour's initial proposal to cancel them.
  • Labour had intended to cancel elections, affecting 4.5 million people, to free up capacity for an overhaul of council structures.
  • The U-turn came after legal advice, prompted by a challenge from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who claimed victory.
  • Councils expressed disappointment, and election administrators noted months of essential planning time for the reinstated elections had been lost.
  • A poll suggests that Labour could face a significant setback, potentially losing control of six councils and seeing majorities wiped out in four others.
