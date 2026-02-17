Labour set for punishing local elections after Starmer’s U-turn
- The government abandoned plans to postpone local elections in 30 areas in May, following Labour's initial proposal to cancel them.
- Labour had intended to cancel elections, affecting 4.5 million people, to free up capacity for an overhaul of council structures.
- The U-turn came after legal advice, prompted by a challenge from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who claimed victory.
- Councils expressed disappointment, and election administrators noted months of essential planning time for the reinstated elections had been lost.
- A poll suggests that Labour could face a significant setback, potentially losing control of six councils and seeing majorities wiped out in four others.
