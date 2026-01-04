Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer opens up on public criticism amid record-low approval ratings

Keir Starmer addresses his 'historical unpopularity'
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed his "historical unpopularity" and record-low approval ratings during an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
  • Starmer attributed the public criticism to the challenges of governing amidst economic pressures and complex global issues, including Labour’s response to international crises.
  • Despite polls indicating widespread voter dissatisfaction, he stressed the importance of stability and decisive action over short-term popularity.
  • The Prime Minister expressed confidence in remaining in his post "this time next year", defining leadership as a test of results rather than immediate public approval.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in