Starmer opens up on public criticism amid record-low approval ratings
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed his "historical unpopularity" and record-low approval ratings during an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
- Starmer attributed the public criticism to the challenges of governing amidst economic pressures and complex global issues, including Labour’s response to international crises.
- Despite polls indicating widespread voter dissatisfaction, he stressed the importance of stability and decisive action over short-term popularity.
- The Prime Minister expressed confidence in remaining in his post "this time next year", defining leadership as a test of results rather than immediate public approval.