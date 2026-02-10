Will Starmer survive? Embattled PM attempts to move on from Mandelson scandal
- Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, has backed Sir Keir Starmer, stating the Prime Minister has shown determination to fulfil his mandate despite a "Herculean task" for Labour.
- The party faced a turbulent weekend following allegations that Lord Peter Mandelson leaked sensitive government information, leading to "incredibly angry" people.
- Sir Keir Starmer survived his toughest day of leadership, losing chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and chief communications director Tim Allan, with the most senior civil servant Chris Wormald also expected to leave.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar publicly called for Sir Keir Starmer's resignation, citing "too many mistakes" and that "too much has happened", a move criticised by some Labour MPs like Jenny Chapman.
- Despite calls for his resignation from some quarters, Sir Keir addressed Labour MPs, asserting he is "not prepared to walk away", with Ed Miliband describing him as a "different Keir" who is "more liberated".
