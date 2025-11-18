Starmer issues warning to Cabinet members after recent ‘distractions’
- Sir Keir Starmer warned Cabinet ministers against internal "distractions", stating the government's focus had "shifted from where it mattered most".
- The Prime Minister called for unity following recent "civil war" and Budget leaks, and suggestions of a leadership challenge from Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
- Number 10 stated the PM emphasised the importance of the government's mandate and prioritising the economy in the upcoming Budget.
- Sir Keir reiterated his intention to lead Labour into the next general election, despite a YouGov poll indicating many Labour voters believe he should step down.
- The internal turmoil included chaotic briefings about a potential leadership challenge and a government U-turn on income tax plans for the Budget.