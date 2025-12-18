Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer faces backbench rebellion as plans to limit jury trials branded ‘madness’

Dianne Abbott criticises David Lammy's plans to abolish jury trials
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion after 39 Labour MPs signed a letter opposing government plans to restrict jury trials in England and Wales.
  • The Justice Secretary, David Lammy, announced proposals to scrap jury trials for crimes with a likely sentence of less than three years and introduce new 'swift courts'.
  • Organised by Karl Turner MP, the letter from dissenting Labour MPs describes the plans as 'madness' and warns against eroding the fundamental right to trial by jury.
  • The opposition arises as new Ministry of Justice figures reveal the crown court backlog in England and Wales has reached a record high of nearly 80,000 cases.
  • David Lammy defended the reforms, stating that 'fundamental reform' is essential to address the crisis and provide faster justice for victims facing agonising delays.
