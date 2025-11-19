Keir Starmer tells son on International Men’s Day how ‘proud’ of him he is
- Sir Keir Starmer marked International Men's Day by sharing a heartfelt letter to his 17-year-old son on Instagram.
- In the video posted on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, he expressed immense pride in his son, describing him as a "confident, kind, wonderful young man".
- He contrasted his close relationship with his son with his own distant relationship with his father, stating his determination to foster a different bond.
- Sir Keir also addressed the difficulties young men encounter "growing up in this day and age".
- This video was released as the government introduced its inaugural comprehensive men's health strategy.