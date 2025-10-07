Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer should call for release of British Sikh activist during India visit

Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested in 2017
  • Labour leader Keir Starmer has been urged to press for the release of jailed British Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal during his visit to India this week.
  • Mr Johal, detained in India since 2017 on accusations of involvement with a banned Sikh separatist group, denies wrongdoing and a UN panel ruled his detention "arbitrary".
  • His family alleges he has been tortured and, despite being acquitted in one case, he still faces multiple federal charges which his legal team describes as "Kafkaesque".
  • Mr Johal's brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, believes Starmer is well-placed to secure his release, citing recent high-profile releases of other Britons detained abroad.
  • A tort claim against the UK government, alleging British intelligence services contributed to Mr Johal's arrest and torture, began in court this week.

In full

