Why Starmer faces a significant challenge in rebuilding trust with rural communities

  • Sir Keir Starmer's government faces a significant challenge in rebuilding trust with rural communities, according to the Countryside Alliance.
  • Tensions have escalated due to the government's proposed ban on trail hunting, announced shortly before traditional Boxing Day events.
  • Rural discontent is also fuelled by persistent resentment over inheritance tax changes, despite a partial reversal of policy.
  • A poll indicates that 65 per cent of voters believe the Labour administration unfairly neglects country communities, with 76 per cent feeling urban issues are prioritised.
  • Defra defended its policies, stating a commitment to banning trail hunting, which it views as a cover for illegal fox hunting, and highlighted increased inheritance tax thresholds.
