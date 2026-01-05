Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why phones and SIM cards will be seized from migrants arriving into the UK

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered the Home Office to accelerate the closure of asylum hotels, moving the deadline forward from 2029.
  • New powers allow officers to seize mobile phones and SIM cards from migrants at processing centres, such as Manston, without arrest to gather intelligence on people smuggling gangs.
  • These measures are part of Labour's new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, which became law in December, aiming to disrupt smuggling networks more quickly.
  • The announcement follows new figures revealing 41,472 people arrived in the UK via small boats last year, marking the second-highest number on record.
  • The new legislation also introduces severe criminal offences, including up to 14 years in jail for supplying boat engines to smugglers.
