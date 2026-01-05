Greenland should decide its future says Starmer after Trump threats
- Keir Starmer has publicly supported Denmark against Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland, stating that Denmark and Greenland alone should decide its future.
- Trump had reiterated his territorial claims over Greenland following a US operation in Venezuela, which saw the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.
- The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, firmly rejected any US claim to Greenland, a stance fully backed by Starmer.
- Despite calls from some Labour MPs and opposition parties, Starmer refrained from directly condemning the US action in Venezuela, instead emphasising the importance of international law and a peaceful transition to democracy.
- Critics, including Dominic Grieve and Dame Emily Thornberry, questioned the legality of the Venezuela operation and warned against the US president's 'maverick' approach to international relations.