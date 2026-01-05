Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Greenland should decide its future says Starmer after Trump threats

Starmer stands by Denmark after Trump's threat over Greenland
  • Keir Starmer has publicly supported Denmark against Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland, stating that Denmark and Greenland alone should decide its future.
  • Trump had reiterated his territorial claims over Greenland following a US operation in Venezuela, which saw the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.
  • The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, firmly rejected any US claim to Greenland, a stance fully backed by Starmer.
  • Despite calls from some Labour MPs and opposition parties, Starmer refrained from directly condemning the US action in Venezuela, instead emphasising the importance of international law and a peaceful transition to democracy.
  • Critics, including Dominic Grieve and Dame Emily Thornberry, questioned the legality of the Venezuela operation and warned against the US president's 'maverick' approach to international relations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in