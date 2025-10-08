Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer makes new claim about proposed digital ID cards

Video Player Placeholder
Keir Starmer addresses passengers from the cockpit on his British Airways flight to India
  • The prime minister has advocated for the wider, voluntary adoption of digital ID cards in Britain, in addition to the previously announced mandatory digital IDs for employment.
  • These comments were made en route to India for a trade visit, where the prime minister will discuss India's successful implementation of digital identification.
  • The prime minister stated that mandatory digital IDs are crucial for tackling illegal migration and that voluntary IDs could offer a "significant advantage" by simplifying administrative tasks.
  • The proposal has faced criticism, with a Tory peer expressing concern over potential state overreach, the Tory leader calling it a "gimmick," and human rights groups warning of risks to individual rights.
  • Public support for digital IDs reportedly declined after the prime minister's earlier announcement that they would become compulsory for employment by 2029.
