UK to impose 48-hour takedown rule for abusive online images

Aine Fox
  • New regulations are being introduced for technology firms through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill.
  • These regulations will mandate the removal of non-consensual intimate images online within 48 hours of being reported.
  • Failure to comply could result in substantial fines for tech companies or their services being blocked in the UK.
  • Sir Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasised the government's commitment to protecting women and girls online, saying that tech firms' “free pass” is over.
  • Further plans include considering classifying non-consensual intimate images similarly to child sexual abuse content for automatic removal, and addressing deepfake nude images and social media curbs.
