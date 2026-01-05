Keir Starmer says he will see off challengers and win back disillusioned voters
- Sir Keir Starmer is attempting to win back disillusioned voters and address the cost of living crisis, acknowledging public frustration with the pace of progress.
- He insists his policies will deliver positive change by 2026 and that he will remain Prime Minister until 2027, despite growing discontent among Labour backbenchers.
- Starmer plans to visit Berkshire, where he will engage with residents and draw on his own upbringing to emphasise his understanding of financial struggles.
- He will highlight government policies, such as frozen rail fares and plans to cut energy bills, aimed at easing the financial burden on households.
- Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Starmer, arguing that his decisions have worsened the cost of living and that Labour lacks a clear plan to fix Britain.