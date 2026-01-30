Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer wraps up China visit with key agreements

Keir Starmer meets Xi Jinping and calls for ‘more sophisticated’ relationship with China
  • Sir Keir Starmer is concluding a controversial visit to China, aimed at strengthening economic ties, before heading to Tokyo for further meetings.
  • The Prime Minister advocated for a “more sophisticated” relationship with Beijing, despite facing criticism and accusations of “kowtowing” to President Xi Jinping.
  • Key agreements from the visit include a halving of tariffs on Scotch whisky to 5 per cent and the removal of visa requirements for UK citizens visiting China for under 30 days.
  • British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca announced a 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) investment in China by 2030 for medicines manufacturing and research and development.
  • Sir Keir stated he had a “respectful discussion” on contentious issues such as the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority.
