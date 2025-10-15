Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer will share key statements from China spy case

Government will publish witness statement it submitted as part of China spy case, Starmer says
  • Keir Starmer announced his intention to publish key evidence related to the collapsed China spying case trial.
  • The prosecution of Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, accused of passing secrets to China, failed because the Crown Prosecution Service determined the government's evidence did not establish China as a national security threat at the time of the alleged offences.
  • Starmer attributed the trial's collapse to the previous Conservative government's policy, stating their Integrated Review documents did not describe China as an enemy.
  • The evidence to be released includes three witness statements, notably one from the Deputy National Security Adviser, which Starmer claims accurately reflected the then-Tory government's stance.
  • The announcement led to contentious exchanges in Parliament, with Kemi Badenoch challenging Starmer's leadership on national security and Sir James Cleverly disputing a misquote regarding China.
