Starmer will share key statements from China spy case
- Keir Starmer announced his intention to publish key evidence related to the collapsed China spying case trial.
- The prosecution of Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, accused of passing secrets to China, failed because the Crown Prosecution Service determined the government's evidence did not establish China as a national security threat at the time of the alleged offences.
- Starmer attributed the trial's collapse to the previous Conservative government's policy, stating their Integrated Review documents did not describe China as an enemy.
- The evidence to be released includes three witness statements, notably one from the Deputy National Security Adviser, which Starmer claims accurately reflected the then-Tory government's stance.
- The announcement led to contentious exchanges in Parliament, with Kemi Badenoch challenging Starmer's leadership on national security and Sir James Cleverly disputing a misquote regarding China.