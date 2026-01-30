MPs pressure Starmer to secure release of imprisoned British citizen in China
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing urgent calls from a cross-party group of MPs to secure the release of British citizen Jimmy Lai during his visit to China.
- Jimmy Lai, a 78-year-old pro-democracy figure and founder of Apple Daily, has been arbitrarily detained for over five years under Hong Kong’s national security law.
- The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Arbitrary Detention and Hostage Affairs warned that a lengthy sentence for Lai, following his “politically motivated” conviction, would be a “de facto death sentence” given his age and deteriorating health.
- Sir Keir's visit has largely focused on fostering closer economic ties with China, aiming to mend relations and secure deals such as a 30-day visa-free arrangement for Britons.
- The Prime Minister confirmed he had a “respectful discussion” with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Mr Lai’s detention and the treatment of the Uighur minority.
