Starmer urged to discuss Jimmy Lai case during trip to Beijing

Jimmy Lai's son slams British government for failing to denounce China
  • Lord Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, urged Sir Keir Starmer not to avoid offending China during his upcoming visit to Beijing.
  • Patten stated that British policy towards China is based on a "complete falsehood" that criticism hinders business, advising Starmer to be direct and say "exactly what he thinks".
  • He stressed that Sir Keir must prominently raise the case of Jimmy Lai, a British national and pro-democracy campaigner imprisoned in Hong Kong, as "one of the first things".
  • Sir Keir Starmer is travelling to China this week with business leaders to improve trade relations, but faces pressure to address issues like espionage and human rights.
  • Patten cautioned against "cosying up" to China, advising the Prime Minister to "recognise the realities" that China breaks agreements when convenient.
