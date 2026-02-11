Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prime Minister joins King for Windsor Castle reception amid Epstein scandal

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to honour carers across the UK, joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer.
  • King Charles praised the five million unpaid carers and 1.6 million professional social care workers, highlighting their selfless dedication.
  • His Majesty acknowledged the significant challenges faced by carers, including isolation, exhaustion, and financial strain, and called for practical support.
  • The King specifically addressed young carers, some as young as five, who balance care responsibilities with their own development, urging protection of their childhood and education.
  • The event marked the first public appearance together for Sir Keir and the King since the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which has caused controversy for both.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in