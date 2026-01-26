Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Starmer is accused of a ‘stitch-up’ after Burnham is blocked from by-election

NEC call for pause in Burnham by-election decision over stitch-up fears
  • Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) blocked Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing as an MP in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The NEC's decision, which was an 8-1 vote against Mr Burnham, has been criticised by Labour rebels as a 'stitch-up'.
  • Mr Burnham expressed disappointment and criticised 'the way the Labour Party is being run these days' following the decision.
  • Backbenchers circulated a letter urging the NEC to reconsider, warning that losing the seat to Reform UK would be 'unimaginable'.
  • Allies of Sir Keir Starmer reportedly feared that allowing Mr Burnham back into Westminster could pose a threat to his leadership.
