Retired judge urges Starmer to lead radical overhaul of struggling justice system
- Sir Brian Leveson, a retired senior judge, has urged the Prime Minister to take direct leadership over the escalating crisis within the UK’s courts system, presenting his second set of findings from an independent review.
- His comprehensive report, exceeding 700 pages, proposes over 130 reforms, including the establishment of a Prime Minister’s criminal justice adviser to oversee courts, prisons, prosecutors and police.
- Sir Brian warned that the system is “on the brink of collapse” due to “unacceptable” pressure and “system-wide inefficiency,” causing victims and witnesses to wait months or years for trials.
- Key recommendations include an aggressive increase in AI use across criminal justice, more virtual pre-trial hearing and sentencing convicted criminals via videolink from jail.
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy acknowledged the crisis, stating that modernisation, investment and reform are needed, and committed to urgently considering Sir Brian's proposals.
