Britain’s ‘Brexit years’ are over, Starmer says

German chancellor Merz makes Brexit joke to Starmer at Munich summit
  • Sir Keir Starmer will declare Britain's "Brexit years" over at the Munich Security Conference, advocating for closer European security ties and reduced dependence on the United States.
  • The prime minister will describe Europe as a "sleeping giant" with significant economic and military power, urging the continent to leverage its defence capabilities through greater cooperation, including with the UK.
  • His remarks come amidst transatlantic tensions, following a US president's threats regarding Greenland and criticism of European NATO allies, with a Munich Security Report warning of "wrecking-ball politics" and the destruction of the post-1945 international order.
  • Sir Keir will also criticise Reform UK and the Green Party, accusing them of offering "easy answers" that are "soft on Russia and weak on Nato", potentially leading to division and capitulation in Europe.
  • On Friday, Sir Keir held trilateral talks with Germany's Friedrich Merz and France's Emmanuel Macron, emphasising the interconnectedness of UK and European security.
