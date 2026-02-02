Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer gives hint on whether Angela Rayner could make government comeback

The rise and fall of Angela Rayner
  • Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that Angela Rayner could make a comeback to frontline politics, stating she has a 'future role to play' in government.
  • He expressed a desire to bring her back 'at the right point,' acknowledging her significant contribution to the Labour Party's previous electoral achievements.
  • Ms Rayner resigned last year from her roles after an ethics probe found she had underpaid stamp duty on a property, though she was deemed to have acted with integrity.
  • Despite her resignation, she remains a popular figure within the Labour Party, with speculation about her potential return to a senior position.
  • Ms Rayner herself has recently hinted at a comeback, reportedly declaring, 'I'm not dead yet,' and warning about the threat posed by Reform UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in