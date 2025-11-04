Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starbucks’ China market share crisis leads to £3bn sale

Related: Russia opens up Starbucks rival
  • Starbucks is selling up to 60 per cent of its China operations to private investment firm Boyu Capital in a deal valued at over £3 billion.
  • The American coffee giant will continue to own and operate its stores in China, licensing its brand and intellectual property to the new firm.
  • The move follows a sharp decline in Starbucks' market share in China, falling to 14 per cent in 2024 from 34 per cent in 2019.
  • The market share reduction is largely due to fierce competition from local coffee chains offering cheaper products and increased price sensitivity among Chinese consumers.
  • The deal, expected to be completed in early 2026, aims to leverage Boyu's knowledge of the Chinese market alongside Starbucks' brand strength.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in