Badenoch says Tories will abolish stamp duty to ‘unlock’ home ownership
- Kemi Badenoch has pledged that a future Conservative government would abolish stamp duty on homes.
- She said the policy aims to “unlock” home ownership and foster a fairer, more aspirational society.
- "The next Conservative government will abolish stamp duty on your home. It will be gone," she said at the party’s conference in Manchester.
- She argued that scrapping stamp duty would benefit people of all ages, including young professionals, growing families, and pensioners.
- Ms Badenoch described stamp duty as a "tax that is a barrier" to individuals making beneficial choices for themselves, their families, and society.