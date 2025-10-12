Murder investigation launched after two children found dead
- Two children were pronounced dead at a home in Stafford on Sunday morning after emergency services were called.
- Staffordshire Police attended the property on Corporation Street at approximately 7.30am following a call from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
- A 43-year-old woman from the Stafford area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
- The children's next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.
- Detectives are investigating the circumstances and have urged the public not to speculate, adding that there is no wider threat to the community.