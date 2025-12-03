Passenger desperate to sit next to girlfriend forces plane into emergency landing
- A Spring Airlines flight from Narita International Airport, Japan, to Shanghai, China, was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unruly passenger.
- The passenger reportedly became aggressive after cabin crew refused his demand to swap seats to sit next to his girlfriend.
- He continued to argue with flight attendants for almost two hours after take-off, prompting the pilot to redirect the flight back to Narita.
- The flight landed back at Narita at 11pm, where the disruptive passenger was removed by police.
- A former pilot explained that swapping seats after take-off can be dangerous as it can significantly impact the aircraft's balance and safety.