Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Research sheds light on social lives of spider monkeys

Spider monkeys exchange vital information about the location of fruit trees in the forest
Spider monkeys exchange vital information about the location of fruit trees in the forest
  • Spider monkeys employ a sophisticated social system to share 'insider knowledge' about the best food sources in the forest.
  • They constantly change their social subgroups, enabling individuals to exchange vital information regarding the location of fruit trees.
  • This behaviour, observed over seven years in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, allows the group to maximise its collective coverage of feeding spots.
  • The research, a collaboration between Heriot-Watt University, the University of Edinburgh, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, used abstract mathematical theory to analyse the monkeys' interactions.
  • The findings, published in npj Complexity, highlight a form of collective intelligence that aids the endangered Geoffroy's spider monkey in efficient foraging.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in