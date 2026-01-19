Second Sphere announced for US as ‘global network’ of venues expands
- The group behind the Sphere in Las Vegas has announced plans for a second Sphere in the United States.
- A new, smaller-scale Sphere is planned for National Harbor, an entertainment complex located 15 minutes from Washington, D.C. and situated along the Potomac River.
- “A Sphere at National Harbor would become a major year-round draw, offering an array of immersive experiences, including original Sphere Experiences, concerts, and brand events, for residents and the millions of domestic and international visitors who travel to the area each year,” Sphere Entertainment Co. wrote in a news release.
- The venue would be the first smaller-scale Sphere with 6,000 seats, an Exosphere on the exterior, a 16K x 16K interior display plane and all of Sphere’s advanced technologies including Sphere Immersive Sound, haptic seating and 4D environmental effects.
- Sphere Entertainment aims to create a global network of venues after the Sphere’s success in Las Vegas, and a third venue is planned in Abu Dhabi.