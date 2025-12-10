Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sperm donor with cancer-causing gene conceived almost 200 children

Related: Sperm donor with cancer-causing gene passes on disease to 10 children
  • A small number of British women received sperm from a donor carrying a cancer-causing gene while undergoing fertility treatment in Denmark.
  • The donor possesses a genetic mutation of the TP53 gene, which significantly increases the risk of developing cancer by up to 90 per cent before the age of 60, a condition known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome.
  • This donor has fathered at least 197 children across Europe, with the affected British women having been informed by the Danish clinics where they received treatment.
  • The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) confirmed the sperm was not distributed to licensed UK clinics, as the treatment occurred abroad.
  • The donor had passed initial screening tests, and the genetic mutation was not detected preventatively, highlighting differences in donor regulations between countries, such as the UK's 10-family limit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in