Americans risk losing $3,690 as spam calls spike

  • Spam robocalls have reached a six-year high in the US in 2025, averaging 2.56 billion calls monthly, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • Despite the 2019 TRACED Act requiring phone carriers to implement caller ID authentication software, compliance has decreased, with only 44% of companies fully installing the technology.
  • This lack of compliance contributes to the surge in unwanted calls, with one in three Americans receiving at least one scam call daily.
  • Financial losses from phone call scams rose by 16% between the first halves of 2024 and 2025, with victims losing an average of $3,690.
  • Consumer watchdogs have expressed concern over the declining compliance, while US attorneys general have initiated "Operation Robocall Roundup" to address the issue.
