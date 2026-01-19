Warning over ‘severe wear and tear’ on train tracks involved in fatal crash
- A horrific train collision near Cordoba, Spain, on Sunday resulted in at least 39 fatalities and over 120 injuries.
- Spanish rail operator ADIF had been warned last year by the SEMAF train driver’s union about "severe wear and tear" on high-speed tracks, including the section where the accident occurred.
- Initial investigations revealed a broken joint, or fishplate, on the rails, which experts believe was faulty for some time and contributed to the derailment.
- The incident involved an Iryo high-speed train derailing and subsequently colliding with an oncoming Alvia train, which was then pushed into an embankment.
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged a "thorough and absolutely transparent" investigation into the crash, which Transport Minister Óscar Puente described as "tremendously strange".