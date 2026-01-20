Bodies of Spain train crash victims still in wreckage as investigation continues
- A high-speed train collision in Spain has resulted in at least 41 fatalities, with approximately 300 passengers on board the two trains involved.
- Among the deceased are a teacher, student, police officer, journalist, and four members of the Zamorano-Alvarez family, with a six-year-old girl being the sole survivor of her immediate family.
- Emergency services are continuing to recover bodies from the wreckage near Cordoba, and at least 12 individuals remain in intensive care.
- Preliminary investigations indicate that a faulty joint on the rails, specifically a worn fishplate, may have caused the Iryo train to derail and collide with an oncoming Alvia train.
- Spain has commenced three days of national mourning, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledging to uncover the truth, and King Charles expressing his profound sadness and condolences.