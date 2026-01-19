Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched into fatal Spanish train crash

Footage from inside Spain high-speed train crash shows passengers attempting to escape mangled carriages
  • At least 39 people were killed and dozens left injured after two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain on Sunday evening.
  • The crash occurred at 7:45 pm local time near Adamuz, Córdoba, when an Iryo train travelling from Málaga to Madrid derailed.
  • The derailed Iryo train then jumped onto an adjacent track, smashing into an oncoming Renfe service travelling from Madrid to Huelva, pushing it off the tracks and down an embankment.
  • Emergency services worked through the night to rescue passengers from the mangled carriages, with at least 75 people hospitalised, 15 of whom are in serious condition.
  • Spain's transport minister described the incident as "really strange" as it happened on a straight, recently renewed track, with the cause currently unknown and an inquiry expected to take up to a month.
