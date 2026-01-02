‘Travelling criminal group’ toured Spain targeting wealthy tourists
- Spanish police arrested four members of a "travelling criminal group" implicated in 25 property crimes across the country.
- The group, based in Nice, France, used a motorhome to target affluent areas and tourist hotspots in regions such as Valencia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.
- The investigation began in September following a safe theft in Elche, Alicante, where €8,800 was stolen.
- Police linked the suspects to various thefts, including €60,000 from an armoured van in Ibiza, with total economic damage estimated at nearly £174,000.
- During their arrest, officers seized €24,000 in cash, electronic devices, and jewellery hidden within their motorhome.