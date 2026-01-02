Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Travelling criminal group’ toured Spain targeting wealthy tourists

Related: Europe’s top pickpocket hotspots revealed by ex-detective
  • Spanish police arrested four members of a "travelling criminal group" implicated in 25 property crimes across the country.
  • The group, based in Nice, France, used a motorhome to target affluent areas and tourist hotspots in regions such as Valencia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.
  • The investigation began in September following a safe theft in Elche, Alicante, where €8,800 was stolen.
  • Police linked the suspects to various thefts, including €60,000 from an armoured van in Ibiza, with total economic damage estimated at nearly £174,000.
  • During their arrest, officers seized €24,000 in cash, electronic devices, and jewellery hidden within their motorhome.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in