Relatives and survivors of Spain’s train derailment gather for mass
- Relatives of the 45 victims of Spain's devastating train disaster have vowed to uncover the truth behind the collision, making their promise at a funeral service in Huelva.
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended the service, offering their condolences, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente were notably absent.
- The tragedy, which occurred on 18 January near Adamuz, southern Spain, resulted in one of the highest death tolls from a train crash in European history.
- Authorities suggest a rail fracture occurred before one train derailed and was then struck by a second train travelling in the opposite direction just seconds later.
- The government faces intense scrutiny regarding its investment in the maintenance of Spain's railway system following this crash and other recent incidents.
