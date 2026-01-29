Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Relatives and survivors of Spain’s train derailment gather for mass

Emergency services arrive at scene as Spain suffers second deadly train crash in two days
  • Relatives of the 45 victims of Spain's devastating train disaster have vowed to uncover the truth behind the collision, making their promise at a funeral service in Huelva.
  • King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended the service, offering their condolences, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente were notably absent.
  • The tragedy, which occurred on 18 January near Adamuz, southern Spain, resulted in one of the highest death tolls from a train crash in European history.
  • Authorities suggest a rail fracture occurred before one train derailed and was then struck by a second train travelling in the opposite direction just seconds later.
  • The government faces intense scrutiny regarding its investment in the maintenance of Spain's railway system following this crash and other recent incidents.
