Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sudden flooding in Spanish tourist hotspot leaves two dead

Costa del Sol on red alert as Malaga hit by deadly flooding
  • Torrential rainfall and flooding across Spain over the weekend resulted in two fatalities and widespread disruption.
  • A man died in Malaga after his van was swept away by an overflowing riverbed, with a search ongoing for a missing passenger.
  • Separately, a young person in Granada was swept away and died while attempting to cross a riverbed on a motorbike.
  • In Barcelona, a woman was hospitalised after being struck by a lamppost due to high winds, and dozens were evacuated from a damaged building.
  • Extreme weather warnings were issued across several provinces, including red alerts in Valencia, leading to numerous emergency calls and rescues, though conditions improved by Monday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in