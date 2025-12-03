Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wild boars culled as swine fever sweeps through tourist destination

Spain declares alert over African swine fever outbreak
  • African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in wild boars near Barcelona, marking Spain's first outbreak since 1994.
  • The highly contagious virus, which is harmless to humans, poses a significant threat to Spain's vital pork export industry, the largest in the European Union.
  • Catalonia is intensifying its wild boar culling efforts, with regional leader Salvador Illa highlighting the urgent need to reduce the population.
  • Officials suspect the virus may have spread after a wild boar consumed contaminated food, possibly from a truck driver.
  • Spain is actively negotiating with international buyers, including Canada, to maintain pork exports from unaffected regions, following agreements with China and Britain.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in