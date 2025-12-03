Wild boars culled as swine fever sweeps through tourist destination
- African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in wild boars near Barcelona, marking Spain's first outbreak since 1994.
- The highly contagious virus, which is harmless to humans, poses a significant threat to Spain's vital pork export industry, the largest in the European Union.
- Catalonia is intensifying its wild boar culling efforts, with regional leader Salvador Illa highlighting the urgent need to reduce the population.
- Officials suspect the virus may have spread after a wild boar consumed contaminated food, possibly from a truck driver.
- Spain is actively negotiating with international buyers, including Canada, to maintain pork exports from unaffected regions, following agreements with China and Britain.