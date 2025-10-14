Video shows Elon Musk send 11th Starship rocket into space in successful SpaceX flight
- SpaceX successfully launched its 11th Starship rocket from Texas, completing an hour-long test mission.
- The mega-rocket, described as the most powerful launch vehicle ever built, splash-landed in the Indian Ocean after releasing mock satellites and relighting an engine in space.
- This successful test follows six failures out of its ten previous attempts.
- Elon Musk intends for the Starship to transport humans to Mars for colonisation by the mid-2030s, and NASA plans to use it for its Artemis mission to return astronauts to the Moon.
