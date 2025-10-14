Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows Elon Musk send 11th Starship rocket into space in successful SpaceX flight

Watch: SpaceX sends Starship rocket into space in 111th successful flight
  • SpaceX successfully launched its 11th Starship rocket from Texas, completing an hour-long test mission.
  • The mega-rocket, described as the most powerful launch vehicle ever built, splash-landed in the Indian Ocean after releasing mock satellites and relighting an engine in space.
  • This successful test follows six failures out of its ten previous attempts.
  • Elon Musk intends for the Starship to transport humans to Mars for colonisation by the mid-2030s, and NASA plans to use it for its Artemis mission to return astronauts to the Moon.
  • Watch the video in full above.
