Mystery of smouldering debris found in outback resolved

A smouldering piece of debris was found in Australian Outback
A smouldering piece of debris was found in Australian Outback (Australian Space Agency)
  • A strange, smouldering metal object discovered in the Australian outback is believed to be debris from a Chinese rocket.
  • The metal, containing carbon fibre components, was found by mine workers near Newman, Western Australia, on a Saturday.
  • Australia's space agency is conducting further technical analysis to confirm its origin, engaging with global counterparts.
  • Space analyst Marco Langbroek suggests the object is likely a composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV) or the upper stage of a Chinese Jielong 3 rocket.
  • Experts note it is rare to find rocket debris intact on land and still smouldering hot, indicating a very recent impact.
