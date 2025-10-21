Mystery of smouldering debris found in outback resolved
- A strange, smouldering metal object discovered in the Australian outback is believed to be debris from a Chinese rocket.
- The metal, containing carbon fibre components, was found by mine workers near Newman, Western Australia, on a Saturday.
- Australia's space agency is conducting further technical analysis to confirm its origin, engaging with global counterparts.
- Space analyst Marco Langbroek suggests the object is likely a composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV) or the upper stage of a Chinese Jielong 3 rocket.
- Experts note it is rare to find rocket debris intact on land and still smouldering hot, indicating a very recent impact.