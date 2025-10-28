Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists uncover decades-long secret of mysterious lights in space

  • A new study has established a strong link between mysterious "star-like" flashes observed in 1950s sky surveys and above-ground nuclear weapons testing.
  • Researchers analysed historical photographs from the Palomar Observatory Sky Survey (POSS-I), taken between 1949 and 1957, prior to the launch of Sputnik.
  • The study found that these transient flashes were 45 per cent more likely to be observed on dates within a day of a nuclear weapons test.
  • The number of these transient flashes also increased in correlation with independent reports of unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings.
  • Scientists suggest that undocumented atmospheric phenomena, potentially triggered by nuclear detonations or related fallout, could be responsible for these flashes and serve as a stimulus for some UAP reports.
