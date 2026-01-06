Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police apologise after telling the wrong family son had died

South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct
South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (PA)
  • South Yorkshire Police mistakenly informed the family of Trevor Wynn, 17, that he had died in a car crash when he was in fact injured.
  • The actual victim killed in the collision on Todwick Road in Rotherham on 13 December was Joshua Johnson, 18.
  • The mix-up occurred after officers initially believed a sedated young man in hospital was Joshua Johnson, but later forensic tests confirmed it was Trevor Wynn.
  • Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane apologised for the ”additional trauma” caused and said the force is supporting both families.
  • South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate their identification processes.
