Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Korea to end tax incentives for cosmetic surgery

Plastic surgeon issues warning over fake cosmetic injectables causing ‘skin loss from filler’
  • South Korea is set to discontinue its 10 per cent VAT refund for foreign patients undergoing cosmetic surgery, with the incentive expiring on December 31.
  • Introduced in 2016, the tax break was instrumental in establishing Seoul as a leading global destination for medical tourism, particularly for plastic surgery and dermatology.
  • In 2024, refunds to international patients reached a record 95.5 billion won, contributing to a total medical spending by foreign visitors of 1.24 trillion won.
  • The number of foreign patients seeking medical services in South Korea surged to 1.17 million in 2024, with Seoul attracting about 85 per cent of this medical tourism.
  • Industry bodies, including the Korean Association of Plastic Surgeons, have voiced concerns that the removal of the refund could diminish South Korea's competitiveness and deter price-conscious international patients.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in