Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Korean president urges citizens to stop flying drones into North Korea

Video Player Placeholder
US Training Korean Marines to Shoot Low Flying Crazy Drones
  • South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has warned citizens against flying drones into North Korea, stating such actions are "akin to starting a war" and raise serious security concerns.
  • An investigation has been launched into reports of South Koreans sending drones across the border, with police questioning a graduate student surnamed Oh who allegedly flew drones into the North three times since September 2025.
  • President Lee criticised Defence Minister Ahn Gyu Baek for failing to detect the drone activity and called for enhanced surveillance to prevent future incidents.
  • He also warned that any South Korean found guilty of flying a drone north of the border could face criminal charges for provoking Pyongyang.
  • Officials are investigating claims that the student suspect received financial support from the country's defence intelligence command, with a joint task force formed for a thorough inquiry.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in