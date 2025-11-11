Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Archaeologists unlock secrets of 15th-century cargo ship found on seabed

Breathtaking moment freediver explores famous shipwrecks in Hawaii
  • South Korean archaeologists have recovered a 600-year-old Joseon-era cargo ship, named Mado 4, from the seabed off the country's west coast.
  • The fully preserved 15th-century vessel, first discovered in 2015, is the first Joseon-era ship to be excavated in its entirety.
  • The discovery offers rare insight into the Joseon dynasty's sophisticated sea-based tax and transport network, which ferried goods to the royal capital.
  • More than 120 artefacts were retrieved, including wooden cargo tags, state tribute porcelain, and government rice, confirming its role in the state-run transport system.
  • The Mado 4 reveals advancements in Joseon-era maritime engineering, such as a twin-mast design for speed and the first confirmed use of metal fasteners in a Korean vessel.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in