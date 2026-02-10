Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Official expelled for saying import women to boost birth rate

An official in South Korea was expelled for suggesting women were imported to boost his country’s declining birth rate
  • A South Korean official, Kim Hee Soo, was expelled from his political party for suggesting the country "import" Vietnamese and Sri Lankan women to boost its declining birth rate.
  • Mr Kim, the governor of Jindo county, made the controversial remarks during a televised town hall meeting last week.
  • His comments prompted a diplomatic protest from the Vietnamese embassy in Seoul, which condemned his words as undermining human dignity and values.
  • Mr Kim subsequently issued an apology, stating he used "inappropriate language" and "sincerely bowed his head in apology" to the Vietnamese and Sri Lankan people.
  • The Democratic Party unanimously voted to expel Mr Kim, as South Korea continues to face one of the world's lowest birth rates.
