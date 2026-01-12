Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tens of thousands without water as major incident declared in South East

Ten postcodes are still affected following a weekend of disruption
Ten postcodes are still affected following a weekend of disruption (South East Water)
  • Around 30,000 homes across Sussex and Kent are experiencing water shortages, prompting Kent County Council to declare a 'major incident'.
  • Ten postcodes, including Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury, and Maidstone, are still affected following a weekend of disruption.
  • South East Water attributes the problems to Storm Goretti affecting water treatment, an outbreak of burst water mains due to freezing conditions, and a power cut at a pumping plant.
  • The water supply issues have led to the closure of several schools and public libraries, and Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead is conducting some appointments virtually.
  • Bottled water collection points have been set up, and while South East Water is working to restore supplies, some customers have been advised their water may not return until Tuesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in