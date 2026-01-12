Tens of thousands without water as major incident declared in South East
- Around 30,000 homes across Sussex and Kent are experiencing water shortages, prompting Kent County Council to declare a 'major incident'.
- Ten postcodes, including Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury, and Maidstone, are still affected following a weekend of disruption.
- South East Water attributes the problems to Storm Goretti affecting water treatment, an outbreak of burst water mains due to freezing conditions, and a power cut at a pumping plant.
- The water supply issues have led to the closure of several schools and public libraries, and Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead is conducting some appointments virtually.
- Bottled water collection points have been set up, and while South East Water is working to restore supplies, some customers have been advised their water may not return until Tuesday.