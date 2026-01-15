Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South East Water licence to be reviewed after supply ‘shambles’

Tunbridge Wells MP calls for South East Water boss to resign as 30,000 properties left without water
  • South East Water (SEW) is under investigation by industry watchdog Ofwat, facing potential licence revocation as thousands of properties in Kent and Sussex remain without drinking water for a sixth day.
  • Ofwat's probe will determine if SEW breached its licence conditions by failing to meet customer service obligations amid growing calls for chief executive David Hinton to resign.
  • The current widespread outage, which has led to school closures and mixed information for residents, is blamed by SEW on burst pipes and power cuts caused by Storm Goretti.
  • This incident follows previous sustained water supply failures in November and December, which left approximately 24,000 properties in the region without drinkable water for nearly two weeks.
  • MPs have expressed deep scepticism regarding SEW's explanations, with the Parliamentary Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee recalling Mr Hinton and the company chairman for further scrutiny.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in