Dozens of deaths linked to traditional initiation activities

  • At least 41 young men died in South Africa following traditional initiation activities in November and December due to complications from circumcision procedures.
  • Traditional initiation is a rite of passage into manhood for various ethnic groups, involving isolation at schools to learn cultural values, with circumcision being a key component.
  • Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attributed the deaths to negligence by both registered and illegal initiation schools, as well as parents, for failing to adhere to safety and medical standards.
  • The Eastern Cape province was identified as a hotspot, accounting for 21 of the fatalities, with authorities making 41 arrests related to illegal schools and false age declarations.
  • Despite laws requiring initiation schools to be registered and initiates to be at least 16 with parental consent, illegal operations persist, often driven by financial incentives.
