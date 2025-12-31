Dozens of deaths linked to traditional initiation activities
- At least 41 young men died in South Africa following traditional initiation activities in November and December due to complications from circumcision procedures.
- Traditional initiation is a rite of passage into manhood for various ethnic groups, involving isolation at schools to learn cultural values, with circumcision being a key component.
- Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attributed the deaths to negligence by both registered and illegal initiation schools, as well as parents, for failing to adhere to safety and medical standards.
- The Eastern Cape province was identified as a hotspot, accounting for 21 of the fatalities, with authorities making 41 arrests related to illegal schools and false age declarations.
- Despite laws requiring initiation schools to be registered and initiates to be at least 16 with parental consent, illegal operations persist, often driven by financial incentives.